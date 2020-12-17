 

Latest Release of Lattice sensAI Solutions Stack Delivers up to 6X Performance Boost on Award-Winning CrossLink-NX FPGAs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 22:00  |  15   |   |   

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced performance enhancements and additional reference designs for its award-winning Lattice sensAI solutions stack. Lattice sensAI helps developers rapidly create high-performance AI/ML solutions running on flexible, low power Lattice FPGAs for use in Edge devices. The enhancements include optimizations to the stack’s programmable CNN Plus engine and NN compiler software and leverage other innovations in AI/ML technology that capitalize on the capabilities of the Lattice Nexus FPGA platform. The updated stack also features reference designs that use these enhancements to boost application performance while keeping power consumption low, including a new object detection application running on the Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA, Lattice’s flagship device for vision processing.

“By taking advantage of the hardware programmability of FPGAs and tracking the latest innovations in AI and ML technology, we’ve extended the performance capabilities of our sensAI solutions stack to new levels,” said Hussein Osman, Market Segment Manager, Lattice Semiconductor. “With these enhancements, Lattice can deliver a smart vision solution capable of analyzing incoming video data streams at up to 60 frames-per-second while consuming only a few milliwatts of power, enabling more accurate smart vision performance in industrial automation, smart home, and security and surveillance applications.”

The latest enhancements to the Lattice sensAI solution stack (v3.1) include:

  • Optimized CNN engine IP – optimizations to the way DSPs are used in the IP block and other architectural features of CrossLink-NX FPGAs deliver heightened CNN performance to the sensAI stack. For example, when running the stack on a CrossLink-NX FPGA, the Mobilenet CNN model (version 1) can process video data at 60 frames-per-second at a resolution of 224x224, a 6x increase in performance from the prior release. Lattice offers an object detection reference design that can enable similar performance in applications like automated defect detection on an industrial assembly line or presence detection in security cameras.
  • Updated CNN compiler – the software compiler used in the sensAI stack is specifically optimized for DSPs implemented on a Lattice FPGA fabric to reduce operations-per-cycle by 50 percent. Additional NN model compression innovations include removal of duplicate weights to reduce memory usage while preserving accuracy.
  • More development board options - a new sensAI development board featuring the CrossLink-NX 40K FPGA, an image sensor, microphones, and expansion connectors for interfacing with additional sensors. This board supports the reference designs referred to above and is intended to speed time-to-market for AI/ML applications.
  • New end-to-end reference designs and hardware - a low power gesture detection reference design to accelerate customer implementation of contactless human/machine interface (HMI) systems that are gaining popularity in the post-COVID-19 marketplace. The application uses an ultra-low-power Lattice iCE40 UltraPlus FPGA so developers can implement it in a small form factor using minimal power. The reference design could be a compelling option for developers looking to add HMI to an industrial robot or a battery-powered smart toy.

For More Information

To learn more about the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Lattice Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Latest Release of Lattice sensAI Solutions Stack Delivers up to 6X Performance Boost on Award-Winning CrossLink-NX FPGAs Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced performance enhancements and additional reference designs for its award-winning Lattice sensAI solutions stack. Lattice sensAI helps developers …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QIWI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi Plc ...
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Sproutly Enters Into LOI With Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd.
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Lattice Propel Accelerates Time-to-Market for Embedded Processor-based Designs on Latest Nexus Platform FPGAs
10.12.20
Lattice Diamond Software Tool Delivers New Enhancements for FPGA Design, Simulation, and Verification
09.12.20
Lattice bringt Sicherheitslösung der zweiten Generation mit neuem Mach-NX FPGA für cyberresistente Systeme der nächsten Generation auf den Markt
08.12.20
Lattice Launches 2nd Generation Security Solution with New Mach-NX FPGA for Next Generation, Cyber-Resilient Systems
04.12.20
Lattice Semiconductor Wins 2020 GSA Most Respected Semiconductor Company Award
20.11.20
Lattice Expands Radiant Software Tool Capabilities

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
8
Lattice Semiconductor verringert Umsatz und Verlust