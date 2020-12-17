Datadog Releases Capabilities to Correlate User Sessions with Backend Application Traces

Traditional Real User Monitoring (RUM) and Application Performance Monitoring (APM) solutions are siloed, requiring separate workflows to troubleshoot across the stack. This makes connecting user experience data from browsers and mobile applications with backend traces, metrics, and logs a complex and tedious task. These manual correlation efforts slow down on-call engineering teams when trying to remediate issues, as they struggle to pinpoint which part of the application stack is responsible for revenue impacting incidents. Datadog’s automatic two-way correlation for frontend user sessions in RUM and backend traces in APM eliminates these blind spots, allowing on-call teams to quickly identify root causes and thus maintain robust user-experience on browser and mobile applications.

Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced new capabilities connecting user experience data with application traces, bridging the gap between frontend and backend performance monitoring. This new capability enables on-call engineering teams to pinpoint the root cause of issues impacting customer experience on mobile and web-based applications to backend services.

“Typically, frontend and backend engineers use their own, siloed monitoring solutions and rarely even look at the same signals and metrics. Very often, issues can arise anywhere in the stack and propagate in every direction,” said Renaud Boutet, Vice President of Product, Datadog. “By automatically connecting user journeys that start on the frontend with requests made to backend services, Datadog enables organizations to significantly reduce MTTD and MTTR for incidents.”

"Our DevOps and SRE teams use the Datadog RUM to APM connection to visualize the full user journey and pinpoint the exact source of an errant or slow customer request within their stack," said Ronni Persson, Engineering Manager, Web Platform Team, SeatGeek. "The automatic correlation of the frontend and backend enables our teams to communicate using the same language when resolving errors across the stack."

Datadog’s new APM and RUM capabilities automatically correlate critical application performance data, providing teams with:

Full-Stack Correlation: connecting every user request to all backend services to cut down MTTD and MTTR with a unified view across the application stack

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

