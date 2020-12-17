Spruce Biosciences Added to Russell 2000, 3000 and Microcap Indexes

“Our inclusion in the Russell indexes reflects the meaningful progress we continue to make toward our goal of changing the treatment paradigm for people living with congenital adrenal hyperplasia,” said Richard King, Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Biosciences. “We believe that this important milestone will increase the overall awareness and visibility of our company within the investment community and broadens our institutional shareholder base.”

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000, 3000 and Microcap Indexes effective December 21, 2020, following Russell’s quarterly additions of select initial public offerings.

Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes.

The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is a subset of the Russell 3000, representing approximately 10 percent of the total market capitalization of that index. Membership in the Russell 2000 Index includes automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and style indexes. The Russell Microcap Index measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market.

