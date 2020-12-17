Taysha Gene Therapies Announces New cGMP Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it has entered into a lease agreement to occupy and configure an approximately 187,000-square-foot commercial-scale current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina for preclinical, clinical and commercial production of its gene therapy pipeline. The Company will invest $75 million and create approximately 200 jobs over a two-and-a-half-year period to build out development, analytical, manufacturing and quality control testing capability for its broad portfolio of gene therapies.

Multiple production suites, which are expected to be fully commissioned by 2023, will allow production according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines. The facility will establish 2,000 liters of capacity and will be designed to support all aspects of scalable manufacturing of gene therapy material for Taysha’s pipeline and to meet the foreseeable clinical and commercial demand. This internal capability will bolster the current capacity from Taysha’s existing manufacturing collaborations with UT Southwestern’s Gene Therapy Program and Catalent. The investment in the facility is part of the Company’s comprehensive three-pillar manufacturing strategy to meet the supply demands of multiple concurrent clinical programs emerging from its gene therapy pipeline as the Company anticipates having four open Investigational New Drug applications in 2021.

“This state-of-the-art facility is an integral part of our manufacturing strategy that will enable us to rapidly and efficiently deliver potentially transformative treatments to patients with monogenic CNS diseases,” said RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO of Taysha. “With our outstanding team of experts leading the charge, we expect this facility will serve as a center of excellence for gene therapy development, from preclinical studies through commercialization, and will further our leadership position in gene therapy as well as support our next phase of growth.”