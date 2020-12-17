 

Taysha Gene Therapies Announces New cGMP Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 22:05  |  36   |   |   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it has entered into a lease agreement to occupy and configure an approximately 187,000-square-foot commercial-scale current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina for preclinical, clinical and commercial production of its gene therapy pipeline. The Company will invest $75 million and create approximately 200 jobs over a two-and-a-half-year period to build out development, analytical, manufacturing and quality control testing capability for its broad portfolio of gene therapies.

Multiple production suites, which are expected to be fully commissioned by 2023, will allow production according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines. The facility will establish 2,000 liters of capacity and will be designed to support all aspects of scalable manufacturing of gene therapy material for Taysha’s pipeline and to meet the foreseeable clinical and commercial demand. This internal capability will bolster the current capacity from Taysha’s existing manufacturing collaborations with UT Southwestern’s Gene Therapy Program and Catalent. The investment in the facility is part of the Company’s comprehensive three-pillar manufacturing strategy to meet the supply demands of multiple concurrent clinical programs emerging from its gene therapy pipeline as the Company anticipates having four open Investigational New Drug applications in 2021.

“This state-of-the-art facility is an integral part of our manufacturing strategy that will enable us to rapidly and efficiently deliver potentially transformative treatments to patients with monogenic CNS diseases,” said RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO of Taysha. “With our outstanding team of experts leading the charge, we expect this facility will serve as a center of excellence for gene therapy development, from preclinical studies through commercialization, and will further our leadership position in gene therapy as well as support our next phase of growth.”

Seite 1 von 3


Taysha Gene Therapies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taysha Gene Therapies Announces New cGMP Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QIWI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi Plc ...
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Sproutly Enters Into LOI With Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd.
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Taysha Gene Therapies Set to Join Russell 2000 Index on December 21, 2020
03.12.20
Taysha Gene Therapies Receives Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations for TSHA-103 for the Treatment of Epilepsy Caused by SLC6A1 Haploinsufficiency
24.11.20
Taysha Gene Therapies Adds Industry-Leading Gene Therapy Executives to Board of Directors