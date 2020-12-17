 

Shoe Carnival Announces New $50 Million Share Repurchase Program and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock, effective January 1, 2021. In addition, its Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.090 per share to be paid on January 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 11, 2021.

The new share repurchase program will replace the existing $50 million share repurchase program that was authorized on December 12, 2019, which will expire in accordance with its terms on December 31, 2020. There is currently $43.1 million that remains authorized for repurchases under the existing share repurchase program. Additional purchases may be made under the existing share repurchase program prior to its expiration. However, given the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company does not anticipate repurchasing any further shares under its current repurchase program. The Company will continue to monitor the impact of the pandemic on its operations and be cautious with share repurchases under the newly authorized program as additional information regarding the effectiveness of measures to control the spread of COVID-19 becomes available and is evaluated.

The purchases under the new share repurchase program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions from time-to-time through December 31, 2021, and in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which, if adopted by the Company, would permit shares to be repurchased in accordance with pre-determined criteria when the Company might otherwise be prohibited from doing so under insider trading laws or because of self-imposed trading blackout periods. The share repurchase program may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time and does not commit the Company to repurchase shares of its common stock. The Company intends to fund the share repurchase program from cash on hand and any shares acquired will be available for stock-based compensation awards and other corporate purposes. The actual number and value of the shares to be purchased will depend on the performance of the Company’s stock price and other market conditions.

