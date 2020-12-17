Domo and True Influence Showcase Data-Driven Decision Making

True Influence specializes in intent data used to identify and engage with B2B prospects across numerous industries. The company created intent monitoring technology, an entirely new category that dramatically expands the reach, scope and relevance of behavioral data, which has become critical in 2020 to help marketing and sales teams more accurately target prospects.

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that True Influence, a technology leader of intent-based sales and marketing solutions, has chosen Domo’s cloud-based platform as a single source of accuracy for internal decision making, enabling all departments to better understand and take action on insights from across the business.

“We needed a platform that showed us real-time what was happening in our business, and Domo offered a great solution,” said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. “Now, we check Domo multiple times a day to best understand how we are performing and take actions that help drive our overall business.”

Domo, which gives companies BI leverage at cloud-scale in record time, has more than 1,000 pre-built connectors and enables True Influence to get the right data into the hands of all of its stakeholders quickly, easily and securely.

“Actionable data in the hands of business decision makers that drives curiosity proves to be one of the most important assets in 2020. We’re delighted that Domo has helped True Influence make sense of its incredibly complex and extensive data sources to drive their business forward,” said Domo’s CRO, Ian Tickle. “In the middle of a worldwide health and economic crisis, data insights become even more critical and companies need a solution that is flexible to adapt to rapidly changing business requirements.”

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence helps you grow your business with actionable intent data. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers, 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People’s Choice, and 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

