 

Domo and True Influence Showcase Data-Driven Decision Making

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that True Influence, a technology leader of intent-based sales and marketing solutions, has chosen Domo’s cloud-based platform as a single source of accuracy for internal decision making, enabling all departments to better understand and take action on insights from across the business.

True Influence specializes in intent data used to identify and engage with B2B prospects across numerous industries. The company created intent monitoring technology, an entirely new category that dramatically expands the reach, scope and relevance of behavioral data, which has become critical in 2020 to help marketing and sales teams more accurately target prospects.

“We needed a platform that showed us real-time what was happening in our business, and Domo offered a great solution,” said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. “Now, we check Domo multiple times a day to best understand how we are performing and take actions that help drive our overall business.”

Domo, which gives companies BI leverage at cloud-scale in record time, has more than 1,000 pre-built connectors and enables True Influence to get the right data into the hands of all of its stakeholders quickly, easily and securely.

“Actionable data in the hands of business decision makers that drives curiosity proves to be one of the most important assets in 2020. We’re delighted that Domo has helped True Influence make sense of its incredibly complex and extensive data sources to drive their business forward,” said Domo’s CRO, Ian Tickle. “In the middle of a worldwide health and economic crisis, data insights become even more critical and companies need a solution that is flexible to adapt to rapidly changing business requirements.”

To learn more about how Domo is helping organizations like True Influence transform their business with data, visit Domo’s customer page.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence helps you grow your business with actionable intent data. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers, 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People’s Choice, and 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Domo Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Domo and True Influence Showcase Data-Driven Decision Making Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that True Influence, a technology leader of intent-based sales and marketing solutions, has chosen Domo’s cloud-based platform as a single source of accuracy for internal decision making, enabling all departments …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QIWI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi Plc ...
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Sproutly Enters Into LOI With Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd.
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for the Federal Government
04.12.20
Domo to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
03.12.20
Domo Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
03.12.20
Domo Named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine
30.11.20
Domo Receives Several Industry Recognitions Based on Independent User Reviews and Ratings; Receives a Perfect Recommendation Score from Customers
24.11.20
Domo Customer Unilever Wins the Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award
18.11.20
Domo to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference