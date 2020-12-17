Timothy Mullany to Join Jack in the Box Inc. as New Chief Financial Officer

Mullany is a well-rounded finance leader with more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, as well as hyper-growth concepts, both public and private. Most recently, Mullany served as Chief Financial Officer at VASA Fitness where he was responsible for leading the finance and accounting team plus developing and executing company growth strategies, including site acquisition and market entry development.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced today that Timothy Mullany will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 18, 2021.

“We are excited for the addition of Tim to the Jack in the Box team. He has demonstrated strong financial leadership while supporting growing businesses in the restaurant industry. We are confident in his executive leadership ability to help continue the momentum being experienced at Jack in the Box,” said Darin Harris, Chief Executive Officer.

Previously, Tim was Chief Financial Officer at RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQCM: RAVE) where he helped scale Pie Five Pizza from a regional start up into one of the nation’s leading fast casual pizza concepts. Prior to that he held additional Chief Financial Officer roles at Restaurants Unlimited Inc. and Consumer Capital Partners, franchisor and operator of the Smashburger and Quiznos brands. Earlier in his career he also led the financial functions of Global Portfolio Advisors Ltd, its affiliate Outpost International, and Sea Research Foundation, along with founding Mystic Entertainment Company. His career began with positions in private equity and investment banking at J.P. Morgan and Bank of America, respectively, and KPMG LLP. Tim holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BS from Villanova University.

“I am thrilled to join Darin and the Jack in the Box team. I have been a longtime fan of the brand and with my experience in growing businesses, and specifically my knowledge within the restaurant industry, I look forward to leading the organization as it embarks on an accelerated growth strategy, in partnership with our employees and franchisees,” said Mullany.

