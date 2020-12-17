National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Addition of New PRO

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to add Blue Sky Self Storage (“Blue Sky”), a strategic partnership between Argus Professional Storage Management and GYS Development LLC, as a Participating Regional Operator (PRO). Blue Sky and its affiliates own and/or manage over 150 self storage facilities, primarily located across the western and southern United States. Management expects that Blue Sky’s initial managed portfolio will consist of seven properties that will be acquired by NSA by the end of the first quarter 2021, following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The remaining properties in the Blue Sky portfolio will become part of NSA’s growing captive pipeline as candidates for future acquisition.

Tamara Fischer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We’re very excited to add Blue Sky to the NSA platform, which will return the number of active PROs to ten after the 2020 retirement of our SecurCare PRO and its integration into NSA’s corporate management team. Blue Sky’s large owned and third-party managed portfolio, which is predominantly in secondary markets, will significantly enhance our already robust acquisition pipeline. Further, Blue Sky brings an extensive network of industry relationships that will be beneficial to our growth going forward.”