 

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Contract Awards of Approximately $20 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 22:05  |  37   |   |   

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company") a leading specialty construction company, today announced contract awards totaling approximately $20 million.

The Company’s Marine segment has been awarded two contracts for projects in Florida. The first project, valued at approximately $10.7 million, is for the City of St. Petersburg, Florida, and requires the demolition, removal and replacement of the 40th Avenue NE Bridge spanning Placido Bayou with a new dual carriageway concrete structure. The work is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021 and will take approximately 10 months to complete.

The second contract is with Brantley Construction Services, LLC, to support a project for NAVFAC Southeast at Naval Station Mayport. The work, valued at approximately $10 million, involves the replacement of a 550-foot wharf quay wall with a new steel sheet pile bulkhead. Activity on the contract will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

“These two projects not only add backlog for our Marine segment but represent the type of work that we are well suited to perform. We look forward to starting work on these jobs and safely delivering long-lasting and high-quality structures to our clients,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

Seite 1 von 3
Orion Group Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Contract Awards of Approximately $20 Million Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company") a leading specialty construction company, today announced contract awards totaling approximately $20 million. The Company’s Marine segment has been awarded two contracts for projects in Florida. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QIWI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi Plc ...
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Sproutly Enters Into LOI With Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd.
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Change in Board Chair