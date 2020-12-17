Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Contract Awards of Approximately $20 Million

The Company’s Marine segment has been awarded two contracts for projects in Florida. The first project, valued at approximately $10.7 million, is for the City of St. Petersburg, Florida, and requires the demolition, removal and replacement of the 40 th Avenue NE Bridge spanning Placido Bayou with a new dual carriageway concrete structure. The work is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021 and will take approximately 10 months to complete.

The second contract is with Brantley Construction Services, LLC, to support a project for NAVFAC Southeast at Naval Station Mayport. The work, valued at approximately $10 million, involves the replacement of a 550-foot wharf quay wall with a new steel sheet pile bulkhead. Activity on the contract will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

“These two projects not only add backlog for our Marine segment but represent the type of work that we are well suited to perform. We look forward to starting work on these jobs and safely delivering long-lasting and high-quality structures to our clients,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.