 

QIAGEN Underlines and Innovates Its Commitment to Sustainability With a EUR 400mn Sustainability-linked Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 22:05  |  29   |   |   

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard QIA) announced today that it has successfully concluded a syndicated revolving credit facility for EUR 400mn with an interest rate linked to the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

The agreement makes QIAGEN the first provider of molecular diagnostics solutions with a sustainability component built into corporate borrowing. It underlines QIAGEN’s commitment to people and planet by creating financial incentives to further integrate sustainability throughout every part of its business.

The facility will run for three years and each lender will be able to extend this period by one year two times. It replaces a facility of the same amount that runs until December 2021 and will be used for general corporate purposes including potential acquisitions. One factor determining the new facility’s credit margin will be QIAGEN’s sustainability rating, as assigned by ISS-ESG. This independent and highly regarded sustainability-ratings agency in July 2020 awarded QIAGEN its top-flight “Prime” rating.

“Our mission to make improvements in life possible includes sustainable business practices,” said Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer of QIAGEN. “By linking this new credit facility to our sustainability rating, we are creating a new incentive to further foster and embed sustainability in all business areas. An improved ESG rating triggers interest-margin gains and QIAGEN will donate any money saved this way to sustainable causes.”

The syndicated credit facility is provided by a group of eleven core relationship banks and syndication was significantly oversubscribed. Deutsche Bank AG and UniCredit Bank AG were mandated as coordinators with Deutsche Bank AG acting as the Documentation and Facility Agent and UniCredit Bank AG as the sustainability coordinator.

Please find the full press release here

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QIAGEN Underlines and Innovates Its Commitment to Sustainability With a EUR 400mn Sustainability-linked Credit Facility QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard QIA) announced today that it has successfully concluded a syndicated revolving credit facility for EUR 400mn with an interest rate linked to the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QIWI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi Plc ...
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Sproutly Enters Into LOI With Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd.
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
QIAGEN unterstreicht innovatives Engagement für Nachhaltigkeit mit einem EUR 400 Mio. syndiziertem Kredit mit Nachhaltigkeitsbezug
16.12.20
JEFFERIES belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Hold'
14.12.20
DZ BANK belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Verkaufen'
13.12.20
Aktien: Qiagen will halbe Milliarde einsammeln
13.12.20
DAX – vielversprechende Reform
12.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 50/20
10.12.20
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Verkaufen'
10.12.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Buy'
10.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelanleihen mit Netto-Aktienabwicklung außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an und bittet um Angebote von Nicht-US-Inhabern zum Verkauf aller ausstehenden Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Fälligkeit 2021
10.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and solicits offers from non-U.S. holders to sell any and all of the outstanding convertible notes due 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
1.836
QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
13.08.20
2
ROUNDUP: Qiagen-Übernahme durch Thermo Fisher scheitert an Aktionären
12.07.20
3
Kassieren QIAGEN CEO Thierry Bernard & CFO Roland Sackers ganz massiv?: QIAGEN: Übernahmeangebot NIC
24.06.20
2
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Hold'
05.06.20
3
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH stuft QIAGEN NV auf 'Verkaufen'