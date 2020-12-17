Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) today announced that it will hold its inaugural “Live Demo Day” on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 4:30pm ET.

Palantir’s product demos will include its Foundry, Gotham, and Apollo platforms. Product leads will show the latest releases of each platform, and describe the upcoming research & development roadmap for 2021. Palantir will cover examples of its commercial and government work.