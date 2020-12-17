Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) today announced that it will hold its inaugural “Live Demo Day” on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 4:30pm ET.
Palantir’s product demos will include its Foundry, Gotham, and Apollo platforms. Product leads will show the latest releases of each platform, and describe the upcoming research & development roadmap for 2021. Palantir will cover examples of its commercial and government work.
Advance registration is required, and is available at https://palantir.events/livedemoday. For any questions regarding the event, please email live-demos@palantir.com.
About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.
