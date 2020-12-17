 

Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Registered Public Offering of 7.75% Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 22:05  |  29   |   |   

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American:SACH) announces the commencement of a registered public offering of unsecured, unsubordinated notes (“Notes”). The Notes will be a further issuance of, rank equally in right of payment with and form a single series for all purposes under the indenture governing the Notes with the $28,363,750 aggregate principal amount of 7.75% Notes due 2025 that the company issued in September 2020 and October 2020 (collectively referred to as the “2025 Notes”).

The Notes and the currently outstanding 2025 Notes will rank pari passu with all the company’s unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness, whether currently outstanding or issued in the future. The planned Notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the trading symbol “SCCC,” along with the aforementioned outstanding 2025 Notes.

The Notes have a private credit rating of BBB+ from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency. Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP). Egan-Jones is also certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering or any other securities nor will there be any sale of the Notes or any other securities referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

A registration statement relating to, among other things, the Notes, was filed and has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a related prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Ladenburg Thalmann, Attn: Syndicate Department, 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10172, or by emailing prospectus@ladenburg.com (telephone number 1-800-573-2541); or Janney Montgomery Scott LLC by emailing prospectus@janney.com.

