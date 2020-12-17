Rexnord Corporation Named to Newsweek’s 2021 List of America's Most Responsible Companies
Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) has been named by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021. Rexnord ranks No. 6 among Capital Goods companies and No. 175 overall.
“We have long viewed simply doing the right thing as our guiding principle in how we approach all facets of our business,” said Todd Adams, Chairman, President and CEO of Rexnord Corporation. “We believe it’s a privilege and obligation to operate in a way that prioritizes sustainability across all ecosystems. It is simply the way we work. By focusing on the environment, health and safety, people and our communities, we are driven every day to make responsible choices that create a lasting positive impact in the world.”
America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.
To learn more about Rexnord’s sustainability efforts, visit www.rexnordcorp.com/sustainability or view Rexnord’s online CSR Report.
About Rexnord Corporation
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,400 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.
