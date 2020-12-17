Rexnord Corporation Named to Newsweek’s 2021 List of America's Most Responsible Companies

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) has been named by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021. Rexnord ranks No. 6 among Capital Goods companies and No. 175 overall.

“We have long viewed simply doing the right thing as our guiding principle in how we approach all facets of our business,” said Todd Adams, Chairman, President and CEO of Rexnord Corporation. “We believe it’s a privilege and obligation to operate in a way that prioritizes sustainability across all ecosystems. It is simply the way we work. By focusing on the environment, health and safety, people and our communities, we are driven every day to make responsible choices that create a lasting positive impact in the world.”