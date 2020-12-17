All American Equity Fund Merges with Global Luxury Goods Fund (USLUX)

USLUX became the only U.S.-based mutual fund that focuses on the global luxury industry when it made its debut on July 1, 2020. The fund provides investors access to companies around the world that are involved in the design, manufacture and sale of products and services that are not considered to be essential but are highly desirable within a culture or society.

San Antonio, TX, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW ) (the “Company”), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, is pleased to announce that its All American Equity Fund will merge with the Global Luxury Goods Fund ( USLUX ). Shareholders approved the merger, which is expected to be reorganized on December 22, 2020.

“No doubt many people thought it inadvisable to put out a luxury goods fund in the middle of a pandemic and economic pullback, but I’m thrilled to say that USLUX has so far exceeded all of our expectations,” commented Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and chief investment officer. “Many of the fund’s stocks have performed well since its July debut, including Tesla, the fund’s largest holding; Apple; Prada; and giant luxury conglomerate LVMH.”

From its inception to December 14, the fund has increased 29.49%, beating its benchmark, the S&P 1500 Composite Index, which rose 18.82% over the same period.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

Please consider carefully a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a fund prospectus by clicking here or by calling 1-800-US-FUNDS (1-800-873-8637). Read it carefully before investing. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser.

Fund One-Year Five-Year Ten-Year Gross Expense Ratio Global Luxury Goods Fund 1.59% 6.59% 6.56% 1.70% S&P 1500 Composite Index 13.42% 13.59% 13.46% n/a

Expense ratios as stated in the most recent prospectus. Performance data quoted above is historical. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. For a portion of periods, the fund had expense limitations, without which returns would have been lower. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance data quoted. The principal value and investment return of an investment will fluctuate so that your shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance does not include the effect of any direct fees described in the fund’s prospectus which, if applicable, would lower your total returns. Performance quoted for periods of one year or less is cumulative and not annualized. Obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end at www.usfunds.com or 1-800-US-FUNDS.