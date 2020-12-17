Chembio Diagnostics Appoints David Acheson, M.D. to its Board of Directors

“We are pleased to welcome David to our Board of Directors. He adds directly applicable expertise in public health and infectious disease management to our leadership team, and we are confident his perspective will contribute meaningfully to our long-term value creation strategy,” said Katherine L. Davis, Chair of Chembio's Board of Directors. “We look forward to his leadership and insights as we enter the next phase of growth for Chembio.”

Dr. David Acheson has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Acheson Group since founding the global food safety consulting group in 2013. Previously he served as a Partner and Managing Director of Leavitt Partners, where he founded and managed the firm’s food safety services business. Prior to his industry roles, Dr. Acheson served at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for eight years in various positions, progressing from Chief Medical Officer of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition to Associate Commissioner for Foods. Dr. Acheson began his career practicing medicine in the United Kingdom and later at the New England Medical Center, where he also served as an Associate Professor for Tufts University while researching foodborne pathogens.

Dr. Acheson received his Medical Doctor degree from the University of London Medical School. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (London) and the Infectious Disease Society of America.

“The unique features and versatility of Chembio’s proprietary DPP technology platform make it uniquely suited for use across the entire healthcare landscape. This is a transformational time for the diagnostics industry as the global COVID-19 pandemic sheds light on the true value of point-of-care testing,” said Dr. Acheson. “I believe the DPP platform can not only make an impact as a COVID-19 testing solution but also be leveraged to offer innovative diagnostic tests for the future. I am excited about the opportunity ahead for Chembio and to work with this team to drive the adoption of the technology in the US and around the world.”