VistaGen Therapeutics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it commenced an underwritten public offering of units consisting of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), and its Series D convertible preferred stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”). All securities to be sold in the offering are to be sold by VistaGen. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



The Series D Preferred Stock will be initially convertible into a specified number of shares of Common Stock at any time at the option of the holder, provided that no such conversion will be permitted until VistaGen’s stockholders approve an amendment to its articles of incorporation increasing the number of authorized shares of Common Stock in an amount sufficient to permit the conversion in full of the Series D Preferred Stock.