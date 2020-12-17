 

VistaGen Therapeutics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 22:01   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it commenced an underwritten public offering of units consisting of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), and its Series D convertible preferred stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”). All securities to be sold in the offering are to be sold by VistaGen. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Series D Preferred Stock will be initially convertible into a specified number of shares of Common Stock at any time at the option of the holder, provided that no such conversion will be permitted until VistaGen’s stockholders approve an amendment to its articles of incorporation increasing the number of authorized shares of Common Stock in an amount sufficient to permit the conversion in full of the Series D Preferred Stock.

VistaGen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for research, development and manufacturing and regulatory expenses associated with continuing development of PH94B, PH10, AV-101, and potential drug candidates to expand its CNS pipeline and for other working capital and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The public offering will be made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-234025), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on October 7, 2019. The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC by mail at Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10022 or by telephone at +1 877-547-6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com or by telephone at +1 800-621-0687.

