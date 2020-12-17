Terra Nova Resources Announces Engagement of Winning Media LLC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Nova Resources Inc. (CSE: TENO) (the “Company” or “Terra Nova”) is pleased to announced that it has engaged Winning Media LLC (“Winning Media”) to provide investor relations and digital advertising services to the Company. Services to be provided by Winning Media include copywriting and design fees and digital advertising. The engagement of Winning Media will extend for a period of 30 days, to commence when authorized by the Company. Services are expected to commence upon completion of the Company’s previously announced acquisition of WellteQ Limited and CBDS Health Inc. Winning Media will be paid a fee of US$200,000, payable in advance of the initiation of services. Neither Winning Media nor any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.



As previously announced, the Company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire all of the outstanding shares of WellteQ Limited (“WellteQ”) and CBDS Health Inc. (“CBDS”). The proposed acquisition of WellteQ and CBDS (the “Proposed Transaction”) will constitute a “fundamental change” under the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Pursuant to the rules and policies of the CSE, it is expected that trading in the Company’s common shares will be halted and will remain halted until the completion of the Proposed Transaction or the provisions of the Company’s agreements to acquire WellteQ and CBDS Agreement are terminated. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms proposed or at all.

About WellteQ

WellteQ is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions within Asia Pacific, and has developed and grown the business on the technology and data-driven smarts to communicate personalised wellness content to a user in order to engage healthier behaviour. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model WellteQ has two main sectors of customers where they have secured large multinational brands as customers for their SaaS revenue. WellteQ white labels its technology for the consumer insurance policyholders for one of Australia’s largest private health insurers and for corporate insurance customers of Bupa (Australia). Direct services are offered to large employer customers including Toll Logistics, Willis Towers Watson APAC and are about to launch to global employees of South East Asia’s largest bank, DBS Bank. WellteQ are also co-developing a mental health product for the customers of one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies projected to launch in Q1-2021