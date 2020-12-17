Silk Road Medical to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



Silk Road Medical’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.