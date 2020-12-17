PRA Health Sciences collaborates with PWNHealth and Fulgent Genetics to provide at-home COVID-19 test capabilities

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) announced today the enhancement of its COVID-19 Monitoring Program with the addition of at-home COVID-19 testing capabilities. Enabled through a collaboration with PWNHealth and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), the testing capabilities expand PRA’s existing COVID-19 clinical monitoring, symptom reporting and management services that are available on the patient-facing Health Harmony TM mobile app. Patients are supported throughout their COVID-19 journey – from education, exposure, testing and monitoring through recovery.

“Getting accurate diagnostic information into the hands of patients and their care teams strengthens patient relationships with their physician at a time when they need it most,” said Randy Swanson, President of Care Innovations, a PRA Health Sciences company. “Our remote patient monitoring platform and mobile health app, Health Harmony, creates an innovative connection to the most important part of any organization – its people.”

Available today, Health Harmony app enables employers, schools, payers, providers, and healthcare systems to help their constituents manage their health and well-being. Users can connect medical devices to their mobile devices to capture vital signs and other medical data, participate in video sessions with their physicians, and receive educational content. The Health Harmony app collects the data electronically and presents it to PRA’s monitoring center, staffed with trained nurses. Clinicians can then monitor patients’ health and recommend and coordinate appropriate interventions remotely. If clinicians recommend a COVID-19 test, patients can order an at-home testing kit from Picture by Fulgent Genetics directly through the mobile app. This end-to-end model enables patients to receive continuous COVID-19 care – all from the convenience and comfort of their home. Employers, health plan payers, health systems, and other organizations can be up and running with this cloud-based system in two to three weeks.