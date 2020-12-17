 

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces Common Stock Offering and Concurrent Registered Direct Offering

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. Concurrently with this offering of common stock and by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, the Company is offering to sell its common stock directly to an institutional investor that is a current shareholder, in a registered direct offering in an aggregate amount equal to what is not sold in this offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings to finance the acquisition of modern Ultramax vessels and/or general corporate purposes. In connection with the underwritten public offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock.

DNB Markets, Inc., and Fearnley Securities are acting as joint book runners for the underwritten public offering.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement for the common stock offering) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offerings to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain copies of these documents for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the underwritten public offering and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from DNB Markets, Inc., Attention: Legal Department 200 Park Avenue, 31st Floor, New York, NY 10166, or Fearnley Securities, Inc., 880 Third Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Legal Department.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. These securities will be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement relating to the shares of common stock, meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

