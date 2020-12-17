CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; Strong Q4 Collections

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per common share.



Greg Stapley, CareTrust’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, reported that CareTrust collected 99.7% of its contractual cash rents for the fourth quarter. “Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our outstanding tenants are finding ways to adapt and thrive,” he said. He noted that the company expects to pay the quarterly dividend on or about January 15, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.