 

CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; Strong Q4 Collections

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 22:01  |  13   |   |   

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per common share.

Greg Stapley, CareTrust’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, reported that CareTrust collected 99.7% of its contractual cash rents for the fourth quarter. “Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our outstanding tenants are finding ways to adapt and thrive,” he said. He noted that the company expects to pay the quarterly dividend on or about January 15, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

Contact:
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
(949) 542-3130
ir@caretrustreit.com


CareTrust REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; Strong Q4 Collections SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. Greg Stapley, CareTrust’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
CareTrust REIT Completes Mezzanine Loan