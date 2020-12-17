After an order for more than CAD $150,000 of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol arrived in Ohio on Friday December 11, 2020, the Company’s distributors in Ohio have begun fulfilling pre-orders of TAAT from tobacco retailer accounts. As this order has been paid for in full, the Company is now “post-revenue”. In the first week of availability at retail, legal-aged smokers who have purchased TAAT in Ohio have provided positive feedback about the product, many highlighting the similar taste and smoking experience to a tobacco cigarette. The Company has also added a Store Locator feature to its TryTAAT landing page, which will be updated as its wholesalers place TAAT in additional stores on their respective distribution routes.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT is now available for purchase by legal-aged smokers in Ohio at numerous tobacco retail stores across the state. In a press release dated December 11, 2020, the Company announced that an order of TAAT invoiced at over CAD $150,000, which has been paid for in full, had arrived at a distributor’s warehouse in Ohio. This shipment of TAAT, which contains master cases of the product in its Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties, is now being delivered to tobacco retailers across Ohio through distributors’ established routing paths. Distributors continue to fill pre-orders of TAAT from Ohio-based tobacco retailers, in addition to engaging with other tobacco retailer accounts who could be interested in potentially carrying TAAT. Further, the Company has sustained its sales efforts throughout the state of Ohio to procure additional points of sale for TAAT as it seeks to gain market share in the tobacco industry.

Legal-aged smokers who used TAAT for the first time after purchasing the product in Ohio this week have provided positive feedback regarding the experience of smoking TAAT, noting the similar taste to a tobacco cigarette, despite TAAT containing no tobacco. Operators of stores currently carrying TAAT in Ohio have stated that their customers are demonstrating enthusiasm towards TAAT as an innovative alternative to smoking tobacco cigarettes. All three varieties of TAAT are sold at retail in Ohio for USD $3.99 per 20-stick pack, with a limited-time “Buy one, get one” promotion allowing any legal-aged smoker who purchases a pack of TAAT to receive a second pack at no extra cost.