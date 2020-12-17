 

“One Pack of TAAT, Please!” TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 22:01  |  169   |   |   

After an order for more than CAD $150,000 of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol arrived in Ohio on Friday December 11, 2020, the Company’s distributors in Ohio have begun fulfilling pre-orders of TAAT from tobacco retailer accounts. As this order has been paid for in full, the Company is now “post-revenue”. In the first week of availability at retail, legal-aged smokers who have purchased TAAT in Ohio have provided positive feedback about the product, many highlighting the similar taste and smoking experience to a tobacco cigarette. The Company has also added a Store Locator feature to its TryTAAT landing page, which will be updated as its wholesalers place TAAT in additional stores on their respective distribution routes.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT is now available for purchase by legal-aged smokers in Ohio at numerous tobacco retail stores across the state. In a press release dated December 11, 2020, the Company announced that an order of TAAT invoiced at over CAD $150,000, which has been paid for in full, had arrived at a distributor’s warehouse in Ohio. This shipment of TAAT, which contains master cases of the product in its Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties, is now being delivered to tobacco retailers across Ohio through distributors’ established routing paths. Distributors continue to fill pre-orders of TAAT from Ohio-based tobacco retailers, in addition to engaging with other tobacco retailer accounts who could be interested in potentially carrying TAAT. Further, the Company has sustained its sales efforts throughout the state of Ohio to procure additional points of sale for TAAT as it seeks to gain market share in the tobacco industry.

Legal-aged smokers who used TAAT for the first time after purchasing the product in Ohio this week have provided positive feedback regarding the experience of smoking TAAT, noting the similar taste to a tobacco cigarette, despite TAAT containing no tobacco. Operators of stores currently carrying TAAT in Ohio have stated that their customers are demonstrating enthusiasm towards TAAT as an innovative alternative to smoking tobacco cigarettes. All three varieties of TAAT are sold at retail in Ohio for USD $3.99 per 20-stick pack, with a limited-time “Buy one, get one” promotion allowing any legal-aged smoker who purchases a pack of TAAT to receive a second pack at no extra cost.

Seite 1 von 4


TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

“One Pack of TAAT, Please!” TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio After an order for more than CAD $150,000 of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol arrived in Ohio on Friday December 11, 2020, the Company’s distributors in Ohio have begun fulfilling pre-orders of TAAT from tobacco retailer accounts. As this order …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:18 Uhr
Breaking News bei Taat Lifestyle! Die tabak- und nikotinlose Zigarette ist jetzt in den Läden!
11.12.20
Breaking News bei Taat: 1. Auslieferung an die Shops läuft jetzt an - Kaufrausch bei Produkt und Aktie!?
11.12.20
TAAT trifft in Ohio ein: Vertriebshändler erhält TAAT-Lieferung im Wert von über 150.000 CAD zur Erfüllung von Vorbestellungen durch Tabakhändler in Ohio
11.12.20
TAAT Arrives in Ohio: Distributor Receives CAD $150,000+ Shipment of TAAT to Fill Pre-Orders from Ohio Tobacco Retailers
11.12.20
Breaking News: Die goldene "Milliardennase" verdoppelt Investment in Taat Lifestyle!
11.12.20
TAAT meldet freiwillige Ausübung von Warrants aus der Privatplatzierung vom Oktober 2020 für einen Bruttoerlös von CAD$10.000.000
11.12.20
TAAT Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD $10,000,000
08.12.20
Die erfahrene Investmentbankerin Laura McCormally, vormals bei RBC (Toronto/NYC), wird VP of Finance and Corporate Development von TAAT
08.12.20
Spektakulär! Taat Lifestyle: Star-Investmentbanker übernimmt das Ruder...
08.12.20
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate Development for TAAT

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:40 Uhr
15.376
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
16.12.20
107
Börsenhype um Beyond Tobacco: „TAAT gleich Jackpot“ – w:o Community feiert den Mega-Anstieg der niko