 

Aurora Spine Plans A Major Multicenter Study of its ZIP Interspinous Fixation Device for Relief of Back Pain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 22:01  |  41   |   |   

Company announces initiation of new clinical study beginning Q1 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices, today announced plans to commence a multicenter study of its ZIP Interspinous Fixation device for patients suffering from back pain due to symptomatic degenerative disc disease.

Aurora recently conducted an advanced training session and cadaver lab that introduced leading neurosurgical, orthopedic and pain management physicians to the ZIP implant. With more than 5,000 procedures already completed worldwide, ZIP is safe and effective in an outpatient setting. The company is launching a multicenter, prospective clinical study to investigate the efficacy of the ZIP device managing low back pain and improving quality of life in patients suffering from symptomatic degenerative disc.

“The ZIP study is an important milestone for Aurora as we are committed to helping patients experiencing chronic back pain by advancing the benefits of the ZIP-Screwless procedure through vigorous clinical research,” said Trent J. Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine, Inc. “This multicenter study is designed to demonstrate reproducible outcomes in the real world through vigorous science and attention to quality of life. We are excited to pursue this evidence-based pathway. We continue to be very pleased with the enthusiasm of our clinical investigators,” said Northcutt. “Site selection has commenced, and we are appreciative of all the support from our stellar group of physicians across the country to bring this pivotal, minimally invasive technology to market. We believe there is a significant population of patients who will benefit from the ZIP-Screwless procedure once this important study is completed.”

"This therapy is a great opportunity to continue to bridge the gap between spine surgeons and pain management for our patients,” said Steven Falowski, M.D., Director of Functional Neurosurgery at Argires-Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster, PA. “The launch of this collaborative study will give the ability to produce published clinical outcomes utilizing a minimally invasive option to treat spinal pathology, potentially preventing a more invasive open surgical approach in the future or even give a viable treatment option to those who were not invasive surgical candidates."

Seite 1 von 3
Aurora Spine Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Spine Plans A Major Multicenter Study of its ZIP Interspinous Fixation Device for Relief of Back Pain Company announces initiation of new clinical study beginning Q1 2021CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Aurora Spine Announces New Pain Care Division
20.11.20
Aurora Spine Corporation Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter