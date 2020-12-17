UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020 in the amount of $0.36 per share, payable in cash, on February 1, 2021 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of January 11, 2021. The February 1, 2021 dividend will be the 193rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the fourth quarter of 2020 in the amount of $0.3898 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on February 1, 2021 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of January 11, 2021.