 

MSG Entertainment Provides Update on Construction of MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 22:30  |  47   |   |   

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE) today provided an update on MSG Sphere at The Venetian, the Company’s planned state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, including that it has assumed the role of construction manager of the project. AECOM has transitioned from its role as general contractor to supporting MSG Sphere with a new services agreement that facilitates the company’s continued involvement through the project’s completion.

MSG Sphere Construction

MSG Entertainment, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will manage construction of MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, with direct responsibility for strategic planning and the construction timeline, as well as management of all subcontractors.

The project will continue to be led by Jayne McGivern, who has been named President of Development and Construction. Ms. McGivern has assembled a world-class team of construction management professionals who will be responsible for driving the completion of the Las Vegas venue and retaining the knowledge gained for future MSG Sphere projects. MSG Entertainment’s internal team will direct all aspects of the project, including oversight of 30 seconded AECOM employees who will continue supporting key areas such as health and safety.

Ms. McGivern said: “We have taken significant steps to strengthen our internal construction team. This, along with valued support from AECOM, will give us greater transparency and control over the construction process, while enabling us to continue benefiting from AECOM’s expertise. MSG Sphere will be a venue unlike any other, and we believe we are well-positioned to not only advance our Las Vegas project, but also deliver on our long-term vision for MSG Sphere.”

Significant Progress

Significant progress has been made on construction of MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. Earlier this year, the superstructure reached its widest point with the completion of the venue’s sixth-level concrete ring beam, which is 490 feet wide and sits 113 feet above ground. The construction team recently completed the successful placement of two 240-ton steel girders that sit 140-feet off the ground and span the length of what will be the venue’s stage, paving the way for continued vertical construction.

Seite 1 von 3
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MSG Entertainment Provides Update on Construction of MSG Sphere in Las Vegas Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE) today provided an update on MSG Sphere at The Venetian, the Company’s planned state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, including that it has assumed the role of construction …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QIWI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi Plc ...
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Sproutly Enters Into LOI With Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd.
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
An Incredible Lineup of Talent Set to Join the ‘Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – At Home Holiday Special’