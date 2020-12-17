United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance

“Flat-rolled customer demand in the U.S. and Europe has improved throughout the fourth quarter, fueled by consumer-driven end-markets such as automotive, appliance, and packaging,” commented U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “December’s performance has been particularly strong driven by the flow-through of higher steel prices, more nimble operations, and a continued focus on cost management. As a result, we have line of sight to significantly improved financial performance in 2021. Longer lead times, higher utilization rates, and higher input costs reflect current healthy steel demand and make us optimistic about the sustainability of today’s market environment.”

Adjusted EBITDA Commentary

Our Flat-rolled segment is expected to generate positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter. Our order book remains strong across key strategic markets and higher steel prices are being more fully reflected in our adjustable contract business. This market backdrop informed our decision to restart blast furnace #4 at Gary Works and iron ore production at our Keetac mine to ensure we continue to satisfy strong customer demand. We expect to benefit from improved efficiencies as we exit the year.

In Europe, customer demand continues to be strong. Improved commercial performance and a focus on cost management are expected to more than offset raw material headwinds from higher iron ore prices. As a result, fourth quarter results should exceed third quarter performance.

In Tubular, customer activity remains range bound. Higher rig counts are not yet resulting in higher shipments as distributors manage inventories into year-end. We remain focused on what we can control, including the start-up of our electric arc furnace (EAF) at Tubular where we produced first rounds for seamless pipe production at the end of October. The in-sourcing of rounds production is already beginning to improve the segment’s cost structure in the fourth quarter.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “forecast,” “aim,” "should," “will,” "may" and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, U. S. Steel's ability to take ownership of Big River Steel as a wholly owned subsidiary, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. References to "we," "us," "our," the "Company," and "U. S. Steel," refer to United States Steel Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries.