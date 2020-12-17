 

JBG SMITH Appoints New Executive Officers

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced three executive appointments to its senior leadership team.

JBG SMITH has appointed Moina Banerjee to serve as Chief Financial Officer, George Xanders as Chief Investment Officer, and Carey Goldberg as Chief Human Resources Officer. Each appointment is effective January 1, 2021.

Ms. Banerjee has served in several important capacities since joining the firm in 2010, most recently as Executive Vice President, Head of Capital Markets. She succeeds Steve Theriot as Chief Financial Officer, who plans to retire. To ensure an effective transition, Mr. Theriot will become Senior Advisor and serve in an advisory role.

“We are grateful to Steve for his incredible work building world-class teams handling our accounting, tax, and information technology functions since the formation of our public company,” said CEO Matt Kelly. “We are similarly thrilled to welcome Moina to her new position. Her extensive investment, finance, and portfolio management experience, combined with Steve’s expert guidance over the last four years, have more than prepared her for the CFO role.”

Mr. Xanders has taken on increasingly important roles since joining the company in 2008, most recently as Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Acquisitions.

“George has done an excellent job leading some of our most important investment initiatives in recent years, including our capital recycling efforts which have resulted in the sale or recapitalization of $1.6 billion of primarily non-core office assets,” added Mr. Kelly. “In his new role, George will join our Executive Committee providing him additional opportunities to influence and guide our overall investment strategy.”

Ms. Goldberg joined JBG SMITH in 2018 as Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Inclusion, after holding senior-level positions at top companies such as Marriott International and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC.

“During her time at JBG SMITH, Carey has built a strategic, best-in-class human resources and inclusion function which has been a critical enabler of our outstanding employee engagement,” said Chief Legal Officer Steve Museles. “In partnership with the JBG SMITH executive team, her leadership throughout the current pandemic was critical in supporting our employees during challenging times, and we look forward to her further contributions in her new role.”

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon’s new headquarters. JBG SMITH’s portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

