Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp . (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today declared a dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 21% from the common stock dividend for the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2020.

a dividend of $0.50781 per share of the 8.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock;

a dividend of $0.47656 per share of the 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock;

a dividend of $0.45313 per share of the 7.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock;

a dividend of $0.484375 per share of the 7.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock; and

a dividend of $0.46875 per share of the 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The Series A, Series B and Series C preferred dividends are payable on January 27, 2021 to the applicable preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2021. The Series D and Series E preferred dividends are payable on January 15, 2021 to the applicable preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on January 1, 2021.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 601 Carlson Parkway, Suite 1400, Minnetonka, MN, 55305, telephone 612-453-4100.

