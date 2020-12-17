Equity Residential Declares Fourth Quarter Dividends

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 4, 2021.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 21, 2020 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.