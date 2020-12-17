Two of First Trust ETFs Based on NASDAQ Indexes Surpass $1 Billion in AUM

QQEW seeks to replicate as closely as possible (before the fund’s fees and expenses) the price and yield of the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index℠. QQEW’s equal-weighted methodology seeks to avoid the top-heavy concentration common to many market-cap weighted indices and may be appealing to investors who are looking to reduce stock specific risk. “For many years the NASDAQ-100 Index has included some of the most innovative and dynamic companies in the world. The equally-weighted approach employed by QQEW provides investors more balanced exposure to these stocks than a market-cap weighted index methodology,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, Senior Vice President, ETF Strategist at First Trust. As of 10/30/20, the top 10 holdings in the NASDAQ-100 Index represented more than 58% of the index. QQEW allocates a total of 10% in these same top 10 companies at each rebalance.

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that two of its ETFs based on Nasdaq indexes are celebrating a milestone. The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ: QQEW) and the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ: QCLN) (collectively, “funds”) each surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (“AUM”) as of 11/30/20.

QCLN provides a broad, diversified approach to the theme of clean energy. The fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index℠. “Green and renewable energy has been one of our favorite investment themes this year, and we believe it has reached a tipping point, as costs have declined dramatically over the past few years and become competitive with traditional power sources. QCLN provides a more balanced approach to this theme, providing exposure to various aspects of green energy, including solar power, wind power, advanced batteries, electric vehicles and others,” said Issakainen.

QQEW and QCLN reached a combined total of over $2.6 billion in AUM, as of 11/30/20.

