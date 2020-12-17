 

Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional 59,400 Shares

Hong Kong, China, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (“OCG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCG), a leading online provider focusing on collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 5,124,400 ordinary shares, including the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase additional 59,400 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ordinary shares were offered by the Company.  The ordinary shares commenced trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “OCG” on December 15, 2020.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $20.50 million.

ViewTrade Securities, Inc., a global provider of brokerage, investment banking, corporate/advisory and trading platform services, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-234654) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on December 1, 2020.  The offering of the ordinary shares was made only by means of a final prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on December 16, 2020, which may be obtained from ViewTrade Securities, Inc. via email: IB@Viewtrade.com or standard mail at ViewTrade Securities, Inc., 7280 W Palmetto Park Rd, #310, Boca Raton, FL 33433, Attn: Prospectus Department.  In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

