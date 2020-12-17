Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides 2021 Capital and Gas Sales Guidance

The Corporation announces that its 2021 capital budget is US$ 140 million which will be fully funded from existing cash and 2021 cash flows. Forecast realized contractual gas sales for 2021, which include downtime, are anticipated to be in the range of 153 to 190 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMscfpd”). The Corporation’s firm take-or-pay contracts average 153 MMscfpd net of 2021 contractual downtime, and as such would represent the low end of the Corporation’s guidance should interruptible gas demand be severely impacted as a result of a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. The average wellhead sales price, net of transportation costs where applicable, is expected to be within the range of US$ 4.10 to 4.50/mcf.

Charle Gamba, President and CEO of Canacol, stated “For 2021, the Corporation is focused on the following operational objectives: 1) the drilling of 12 exploration, appraisal, and development wells in a continuous program with the objective of targeting a 2P reserves replacement ratio of more than 200 percent, 2) the acquisition of the 655 square kilometers of 3D seismic on the VIM-5 and SSJN-7 blocks to expand the Corporation’s exploration prospect inventory, 3) the execution of a definitive agreement to construct a new gas pipeline from Jobo to Medellin which will increase the Corporation’s gas sales by an additional 100 MMscfpd in 2024 , and 4) continue with our commitment of strengthening our environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) strategy and reporting with the objective of improving the Corporation’s ESG performance. The large exploration drilling and seismic programs planned for 2021 are designed to increase our natural gas reserves and productive capacity to support the future growth profile of the Corporation.”

2021 Capital Program

2021 Capital Expenditure Program Maintenance and development drilling US$ 26 million Exploration activities (wells and seismic) US$ 80 million Facilities and infrastructure US$ 15 million Administrative, social, environmental and other US$ 19 million Total capital expenditures US$ 140 million Contingent capital expenditures US$ 23.5 million Total capital expenditures range US$ 140 – 163.5 million

The bulk of the 2021 capital program targets the Corporation’s large exploration portfolio with the drilling of a total of 12 wells, four of which, including Siku-1 and Flauta-1, were carried over from 2020 due to COVID-19 related operational delays. Of the 12 wells planned, nine are exploration wells, and three are development wells, with total anticipated cost of approximately US$ 66 million. The Corporation also has up to US$23.5 million of contingent capital expenditures identified, comprised of approximately $10 million of tie-in expenditures during 2021 for successful exploration wells, as well as each successful exploration well will require an additional $1.5 million in contingent capital to complete and production test.