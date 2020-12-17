 

CooperCompanies Sets Annual Meeting and Stockholder Record Dates

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE:COO) today announced that it will hold its next annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2021 will be eligible to vote on matters presented in the Company's proxy statement, including electing its slate of directors.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com




10.12.20
A. Thomas Bender and Allan E. Rubenstein, M.D. to Retire from CooperCompanies Board
03.12.20
CooperCompanies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results