Conformis Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Cordera Match Hip System

BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) announced today the U.S. commercial launch of the Company’s new Cordera Match Hip System. The Company previously announced 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Cordera Hip System on September 29, 2020, and Cordera Match represents one of multiple planned product extensions featuring the proven Cordera Hip System.

The Cordera Match Hip System is an uncemented, primary total hip replacement system composed of femoral (thigh) and acetabular (socket of the hip bone) components. It is implanted utilizing a surgeon-approved, personalized surgical plan (iView) and patient-specific instrumentation (PSI or, specifically, iJigs). A Cordera Match hip replacement procedure can be performed with just one reusable instrument tray. All implants and patient-specific instruments are delivered sterile to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

“Our new Cordera Match Hip System begins the expansion of our growing total hip portfolio. The system, which is inserted using either an anterior or posterior surgical approach, is designed to allow more surgeons to treat a wider range of hip patients effectively,” said Mark Augusti, President and CEO. “Over the next year, we plan to launch multiple product extensions featuring the Cordera stem. With this first offering, surgeons who like to operate with the Cordera stem will benefit from the significant value provided by Conformis’ personalized surgical plan and best-in-class PSI guides, all delivered through a safe, sterile, and efficient model for hospitals and ASC sites of care.”

Conformis engineers design the Cordera Match iView surgical plan and iJigs based on each patient’s unique anatomy. Surgeons have the option to then adjust the surgical plan before approving the order.

The iView also provides a Digitally Reconstructed Radiograph (DRR). The DRR is a simulated full pelvis image created from the CT scan. The image is aligned parallel to the anterior superior iliac spine (ASIS), reducing the possibility of a tilted pelvis and thus providing more precise measurements. Leg length measurements are then taken referencing the patient’s anatomical landmarks to provide the surgeon with data needed to help make intraoperative decisions.