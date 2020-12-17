DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the topline results from its TRUST Study of the company’s non-invasive melanoma rule-out test, the Pigmented Lesion Assay (the “PLA”). The TRUST study is a long-term follow-up study of pigmented skin lesions that tested negative for melanoma with the PLA. It was designed to assess long-term outcomes of PLA negative tests and to further confirm the 99% negative predictive value (“NPV”) of the PLA. Specifically, the study protocol called for reevaluating and retesting lesions that were PLA negative 12 to 24 months prior to each subject’s enrollment in the TRUST Study in order to determine the proportion of true negative lesions among those that tested negative. The PLA enhances early melanoma detection by assessing atypical pigmented lesions (lesions suspicious for melanoma) to help rule out melanoma and the need for surgical evaluation. The PLA detects LINC 518 (long intergenic non-protein coding RNA 518) and PRAME (preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma) as a 2-panel gene expression assay.

The TRUST Study was conducted at five geographically distinct clinical sites in the U.S. that consistently use the PLA to help manage atypical pigmented lesions in their clinical practice. A long-term follow-up cohort of 1,781 lesions with PLA negative tests in a 12 to 24 month period prior to the study’s start were identified and the subjects with such lesions were solicited to return for repeat PLA testing on the same lesion. A total of 302 lesions were evaluated by means of repeat testing with the PLA, meeting the study protocol’s pre-specified enrollment target.

After the enrollment of subjects in the repeat testing arm of the TRUST Study, the NPV and patient outcomes for the full cohort of eligible lesions was established via a prospectively planned chart review for any melanoma diagnoses on the PLA tested lesion, late-stage melanoma diagnoses, and melanoma mortality. Of the 1,781 lesions in the long-term follow-up cohort, there were no melanoma deaths or late-stage melanoma diagnoses reported in the full cohort. Ten lesions from the full cohort had received a melanoma diagnosis after initial testing, with four at Stage 0 (in situ) and six at Stage 1a. A subset of the full cohort, representing 1,233 lesions, had confirmed follow-up evaluations from the initial PLA negative test, and from these evaluations we calculate an NPV of 99.2% (CI 95% = 98.5 - 99.6).