 

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Sequential Brands Group, Inc. for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 22:39  |  44   |   |   

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) with respect to possible violations of federal securities laws.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential” or “SQBG”), together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. Federman & Sherwood’s investigation focuses on disclosures made by SQBG and whether certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issued a press release announcing that the “SEC Charges Sequential Brands Group Inc. with Deceiving Investors by Failing to Timely Impair Goodwill[.]” Specifically, the press release stated that “[a]s alleged, by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year.” On this news, Sequential’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 11, 2020.

If you purchased SQBG securities, please visit our website at https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-investigates-sequen ... to join the potential securities action. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing investors in securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases.

Sequential Brands Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Sequential Brands Group, Inc. for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) with respect to possible violations of federal securities laws. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential” or “SQBG”), together …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
QIWI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi Plc ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Pacific Drilling Announces Final Voting Results Indicating Overwhelming Acceptance of its ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Sproutly Enters Into LOI With Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd.
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) on Behalf of Investors
14.12.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
14.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) on Behalf of Investors
11.12.20
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. – SQBG