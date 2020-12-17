Federman & Sherwood Investigates Sequential Brands Group, Inc. for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) with respect to possible violations of federal securities laws.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential” or “SQBG”), together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. Federman & Sherwood’s investigation focuses on disclosures made by SQBG and whether certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.