 

U.S. On Track to Consume More Avocados in 2020 Than Ever Before, Mission Produce Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 22:45  |  55   |   |   

Data from Mission Produce Shows Avocados Have Become a Staple in U.S. Diets

OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado consumption data from Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) (“Mission”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh avocados, shows that this year is set to be a banner year for the fruit, with the U.S. consuming more avocados in 2020 than ever before. The U.S. is on track to consume 6.25 billion avocados this year, up from just 3.81 billion in 2014, according to shopper data, showing that avocados have become a staple in the U.S. diet and are no longer a luxury fruit. In fiscal 2019, Mission distributed 559 million pounds of avocados, which is 58% more than the closest competitor in terms of volume.

Breaking that 6.25 billion number down, the average person in the U.S. will consume about 8.5 pounds of avocados in 2020, up from only seven pounds in 2014. Additionally, the data estimates that 71% of U.S. households will have purchased avocados in 2020, with the average household spending around $34 on avocados per year, up from $22 in 2014. The data also shows that purchase frequency has increased steadily, with the U.S. consumer buying avocados at an average of 11 times per year, up from eight in 2014.

“Since we introduced ready-to-eat, ripe avocados to the market, we’ve seen a significant and steady upswing in the popularity of avocados in the U.S.,” said Mission CEO and President Steve Barnard. “Ripe avocados mean Americans can enjoy them right away. Plus, avocados are nutrient-dense, versatile, and delicious, and as soon as Americans – millennials in particular – started noticing that, the fruit really took off.”

This overall growth is driven by multiple factors, including a continued increase of avocado supply in the market, versatility and industry marketing and promotion. Mission Produce has driven category growth through value-added programs tailored to consumer needs: ‘Minis,’ Small, but Mighty; ‘Emeralds in the Rough;’ ‘Jumbos,’ More to eat, More to love; ‘Ready;’ and ‘Size Minded.’ Nutrition is also a factor driving growth. According to a 2019 Mintel survey, over 60% of millennials believe their generation is more focused on health than any other generation, favoring less processed foods with fewer artificial ingredients.

“We’ve seen that as restaurants are closed during the pandemic and everyone is staying home, people are looking for nutritious ingredients that they can get creative with to please the whole household,” added Barnard. “Since avocados fit that need, they’ve become even more of a staple to a large percent of the population.”

About Mission Produce, Inc.:
Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network. For more than 35 years, Mission Produce has been recognized as the leader in the worldwide avocado business, sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa. Mission’s global distribution network includes eleven forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible.  Mission is the largest global supplier of the World’s Finest Avocados, for more information please visit worldsfinestavocados.com.

Contact
Denise Junqueiro
Senior Director of Marketing and Communications
Mission Produce, Inc.
press@missionproduce.com


Mission Produce Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. On Track to Consume More Avocados in 2020 Than Ever Before, Mission Produce Reports Data from Mission Produce Shows Avocados Have Become a Staple in U.S. DietsOXNARD, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Avocado consumption data from Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) (“Mission”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Mission Produce to Launch Mission Jumbos ‘More to Eat, More to Love’