WashREIT Completes the Sale of Two Office Properties for $106.5 Million

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE: WRE) announced that it has completed the sale of 1227 25th Street, NW and Monument II for a combined $106.5 million. The sale of Monument II, located in Herndon, VA, closed on December 2, 2020 and the sale of 1227 25th Street, located in Washington, DC, closed on December 17, 2020.

“These sales further strengthen our balance sheet ahead of the post-vaccine recovery and align with our strategy to reduce our exposure to office assets, allowing us to de-risk our portfolio and improve our ability to create long-term shareholder value,” said Paul T. McDermott, President and CEO of WashREIT. “We are pleased with the execution of these sales, which is a testament to the quality of our office tenants and the resilience of the DC Metro economy.”