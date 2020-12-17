MannKind and Vertice to Co-Promote Thyquidity (levothyroxine sodium) Oral Solution

Under the terms of the agreement, MannKind’s sales force will promote Thyquidity to adult endocrinologists, pediatric endocrinologists and other US healthcare providers who treat hypothyroidism. Vertice will make a specified quarterly payment to MannKind to defray the costs of the additional promotional activity and will pay MannKind royalties on gross profit resulting from all sales of Thyquidity.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. and NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) and Vertice Pharma today announced that they have entered into a co-promotion agreement for Thyquidity (levothyroxine sodium) oral solution through MannKind’s specialty sales force. THYQUIDITY is indicated as a replacement therapy in primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital or acquired hypothyroidism. THYQUIDITY is not indicated for suppression of benign thyroid nodules and nontoxic diffuse goiter in iodine-sufficient patients or hypothyroidism during the recovery phase of subacute thyroiditis.

“We are excited to co-promote Thyquidity with Vertice Pharma,” said Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind. “This arrangement allows us to strengthen our relationships with our current customers, expand into pediatric endocrinology and leverage the talent and capabilities of our sales force and reimbursement support systems.”

“The team at Vertice Pharma is thrilled to be joining forces with MannKind to help launch our product to patients and healthcare providers,” said Scott Meyers, Chief Executive Officer of Vertice Pharma. “I look forward to working with MannKind’s commercial team to get ready for the launch of Thyquidity in 1Q 2021.”

Hypothyroidism, also called underactive thyroid disease, is a common disorder in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone. The prevalence of hypothyroidism is 4.6% in the US population.1 Symptoms include fatigue, lethargy, cold intolerance, weight gain, constipation, change in voice, and dry skin.2 Most patients require lifelong therapy to treat their hypothyroidism.3

INDICATION

Hypothyroidism

THYQUIDITY (levothyroxine sodium) oral solution is indicated as a replacement therapy in primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital or acquired hypothyroidism.

Pituitary Thyrotropin (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, TSH) Suppression

THYQUIDITY is indicated as an adjunct to surgery and radioiodine therapy in the management of thyrotropin-dependent well-differentiated thyroid cancer.