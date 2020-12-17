 

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MetLife, Inc. and Key Life/Health Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Other Life/Health Subsidiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020   

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-”of Metropolitan Life Insurance Company (MLIC) (New York, NY) and Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company (Lincoln, NE). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” and the Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: MET].

In addition, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “aa-” from “a+” of MetLife’s dental and vision subsidiaries, consisting of the SafeGuard Health Plans, Inc. providers, and Delaware American Life Insurance Company (Wilmington, DE). At the same time, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR to “aa-” from “a” of MetLife Global Benefits, Ltd. (Cayman Islands).

The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The aforementioned subsidiaries collectively are referred to as Metropolitan Life Insurance Group. (See below for a detailed listing of companies and Long- and Short-Term IRs.)

The ratings of Metropolitan Life Insurance Group reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The rating upgrades of the SafeGuard Health Plans, Inc. providers, Delaware American Life Insurance Company and MetLife Global Benefits, Ltd. reflect these subsidiaries strategic importance to the MetLife organization, which is increasingly focused on employee benefits and retirement income solutions in its global and U.S. markets, a high degree of integration and a demonstrated track record of supporting MetLife’s business strategy.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Group’s strong balance sheet assessment is supported by qualitative considerations of its reserve profile and a consolidated view of capital adequacy, which is enhanced by the liquidity and financial flexibility of the holding company that has historically maintained significant levels of excess liquidity. Additionally, the ratings recognize the reduction of risk on its balance sheet related to equity and interest rate risk as MetLife Holding’s product portfolio declines over time. Financial leverage is approximately 25%, and interest coverage, excluding holding company liquidity, is strong at approximately 8 times interest payments.

