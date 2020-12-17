Bryn Mawr Trust Launches Newly Designed bmt.com

The redesign is fully responsive and optimized to ensure visitors have a user-friendly, streamlined experience across all digital platforms and devices.

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Trust ( BMT ), wholly owned by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website, bmt.com. The new site features a crisp, clean, modern design with improved functionality and easy access to personal banking, small business, commercial, wealth management, and insurance services.

Some of the new features the site enhancements include are:

Category breakouts to help better navigate through the website with visitor needs in mind, including personal , small business , commercial , wealth management , insurance

, , , , BMT's Investor Relations site is integrated to deliver an all-in-one browsing experience.

site is integrated to deliver an all-in-one browsing experience. Improved Find a BMT location search to help visitors quickly find information for the banking, wealth, or insurance office near them.

location search to help visitors quickly find information for the banking, wealth, or insurance office near them. Enhanced Financial Calculators to help visitors better evaluate different financial scenarios.

to help visitors better evaluate different financial scenarios. An enhanced Financial Insights section that provides industry-related content.



The new intuitive design will help users quickly find and access the information. In addition to the website, Banking clients can access their banking accounts from our mobile banking app, available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

Frank Leto, president and chief executive officer of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, referenced the Corporation's long-term strategic planning and investment in best-in-class technology. "The newly design bmt.com is our digital face to prospects and valued clients," said Leto. "Our objective was to redesign the site with user-experience in mind and provide a place where visitors can get relevant information to assist them with financial needs. We are particularly pleased that we can now better represent 'OneBMT,' which provides solutions in Commercial and Retail Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance."

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), including its principal subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $5.05 billion in corporate assets and $17.24 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 9/30/20). Today, the company operates 41 banking locations, seven (7) wealth management offices and two (2) insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.