 

Kadant Named One of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune

WESTFORD, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) was included in Fortune’s 2020 list of the 100 fastest-growing companies in the world. In its debut appearance on the list, Kadant was ranked by Fortune as one of the world’s best three-year performers in revenue growth, EPS growth, and annualized total return for the period ending June 30, 2020. To be eligible, companies must trade on a U.S. stock exchange and report results in U.S. dollars, among other qualification criteria.

“We are delighted to be recognized as one of the top 100 fastest-growing companies, especially while the pandemic continues to present challenges to our global economy. This recognition is indicative of our continued focus on executing our growth strategies through technology innovation and our strong commitment to our customers,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “Kadant plays a critical role in solving process industry challenges with engineering expertise and solutions that reduce the utilization of natural resources, increase productivity, and minimize energy consumption to deliver the best possible solution to our customers.”

More information about the 2020 rankings is available at www.fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/2020. All registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,700 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our products, technologies, and markets. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
mike.mckenney@kadant.com 

or

Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
wes.martz@kadant.com 


