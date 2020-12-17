Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into Long-Term Leases with 4Front

The purchase prices for the properties were $33.0 million in total (excluding transaction costs). Concurrent with the closings of the purchases, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement for each property with a subsidiary of 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (4Front), which intends to continue to operate the Massachusetts property as a regulated cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensing facility and to sublease the Washington property to a cannabis license holder for continued use as a cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisitions of a property in Georgetown, Massachusetts and a property in Olympia, Washington, which collectively comprise approximately 181,000 square feet of industrial space.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

“We are excited to welcome 4Front to our premier tenant roster,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “4Front has developed a strong footprint in their core operating markets, with a proven ability to execute and deliver a wide variety of high-quality, consistent cannabis products on a large scale. We look forward to continuing to support 4Front as they deepen their operations and strategic relationships in existing states and expand into new ones like California.”

4Front is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures, licenses and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear, Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, 4Front has operations in Illinois, Massachusetts, California and Michigan and leases property and provides services to cannabis license holders in Washington state that manufacture and distribute these products.