Nortech Systems Announces Establishment of Two 10b5-1 Trading Plans

Nortech’s chairman of the board, David Kunin, has established a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan to purchase shares of Nortech common stock on the open market in an amount up to $250,000 through January 2022.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, announced today that Chairman David Kunin and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Jones have each adopted a prearranged trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities exchange Act of 1934 to purchase shares of Nortech’s common stock on the open market. Rule 10b5-1 permits officers and directors of public companies to adopt predetermined plans for purchasing or selling specified amounts or value of stock.

In addition, Nortech’s chief financial officer, Christopher Jones, has established a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan to purchase 25,000 shares of Nortech common stock on the open market through March 31, 2021.

Nortech specializes in complex cable harnesses, printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) and box builds for low-volume, high-mix global engineering development and manufacturing. Nortech’s 30-year history and rapidly growing expertise in digital connectivity and data management helps its customers stay competitive today and well into the future.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has six manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005997/en/