 

Tiffany & Co. Announces Receipt of Requisite Consents and Expiration of Consent Solicitations

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) (the “Company”) announced today that holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding $300,000,000 4.900% senior notes due October 1, 2044 (the “2044 Notes”) have delivered valid consents (the “2044 Requisite Consents”) in connection with the Company’s proposed amendments described in the Statement (as defined below) for such 2044 Notes.

The Company previously announced on December 15, 2020 that holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding $250,000,000 3.800% senior notes due October 1, 2024 (the “2024 Notes” and together with the 2044 Notes, the “Affected Notes”) had delivered valid consents (the “2024 Requisite Consents” and together with the 2044 Requisite Consents, the “Requisite Consents”) in respect of the proposed amendments described in the Statement for such 2024 Notes. The consent solicitations expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 14, 2020 for the 2024 Notes and at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 17, 2020 for the 2044 Notes. As a result, all revocation rights in respect of the Affected Notes have been terminated. The terms and conditions of the proposed amendments in respect of the Affected Notes (the “Amendments”) are set forth in the consent solicitation statement dated December 8, 2020 (the “Statement”) previously provided by the Company to the holders of the Affected Notes.

The Company will, subject to (i) the satisfaction or waiver of all terms and conditions to the consent solicitations for a series of Affected Notes described in the Statement and (ii) the closing of the Merger (as defined below), promptly cause to be paid to each holder of a series of Affected Notes who has delivered (and did not revoke) a valid consent in favor of the Amendments prior to the applicable expiration date a cash payment of $1.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of that series of Affected Notes in respect of which such consent has been delivered (and was not revoked), subject to applicable withholding, if any (the “Consent Fee”).

As previously announced, on October 28, 2020, the Company, LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE (“LVMH”), Breakfast Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Breakfast Acquisition Corp. (“Merger Sub”), entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) which provides for, among other things, the acquisition by LVMH of the Company through the merger of Merger Sub with and into the Company (the “Merger”), with the Company continuing as the surviving corporation in the Merger and a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of LVMH. Subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement and its approval by the Company’s stockholders, the Merger is expected to be completed early in the calendar year 2021.

