Novo Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling the TSX’s standard listing conditions. Upon, and subject to, receipt of final TSX approval, Novo’s common shares and Warrants would be delisted from the TSXV and begin trading on the TSX under the symbols “NVO” and “NVO.WT”, respectively.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ( “Novo” or the “Company” ) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “ TSX ”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ TSXV ”) and list its common shares and certain common share purchase warrants (the “ Warrants ”) on the TSX.

The Company’s common shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQX under the symbol “NSRPF”.

“This is a significant milestone for the Company,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Chairman, President, and a director of Novo. “Novo has grown dramatically since the Company’s initial public offering and listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange in June, 2010. I would like to thank the TSXV for its years of continuous support after accepting Novo’s listing in May 2015. Given Novo’s international exposure, we believe it is time to graduate to the TSX, one of the premier exchanges for publicly traded companies, in order to enhance liquidity of Novo’s stock and extend Novo’s appeal to the international investment community.”

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

