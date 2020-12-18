Research on preventative nasal spray, which protects against COVID-19 and common cold, published in leading peer-reviewed academic journals

Research on preventative COVID-19 nasal spray published in prestigious, peer-reviewed academic journals: EBioMedicine and the European Respiratory Journal

Novel therapy developed by Australian biotech company, Ena Respiratory, shown in animal study to reduce COVID-19 virus levels in the nose and throat by up to 96%; also found to be effective against rhinovirus (common cold), the predominant cause of the common cold and exacerbations of chronic respiratory diseases including asthma and COPD

Mode of action complementary to COVID-19 vaccines, once weekly nasal spray to play significant role in reducing COVID-19 community transmission and disease progression in at risk populations

Ena Respiratory to progress to human clinical trials in Australia in Q1 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research on a novel nasal spray therapy, INNA-051, which has been shown to reduce COVID-19 viral replication by up to 96 percent in a gold standard ferret study, has been published in two leading international peer-reviewed journals.

INNA-051 is being developed by Ena Respiratory, an Australian biotech company. The results of an animal study showing the therapy's effectiveness against COVID-19 virus, carried out by Public Health England (PHE), has been published in EBioMedicine[1], a prestigious peer-reviewed, open-access, academic journal published by The Lancet. Another study, examining rhinovirus infection in human airway cells and animal models has been published in the European Respiratory Journal[2]. This later study provides significant insight into the treatment's mechanism of action and efficacy in cells from people with asthma.

"We're thrilled to have two such highly-regarded, peer-reviewed journals publish research papers demonstrating the broad-spectrum efficacy of our drug against multiple respiratory viruses, including the COVID-19 and rhinovirus," says Ena Respiratory Managing Director, Dr Christophe Demaison. "This is an important milestone as we are on track to initiate safety human trials in Australia by end of March 2021, and onwards to making our treatment available to the public."

As the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is rolled out across the globe, Ena Respiratory's preventative nasal treatment may be used in conjunction with approved vaccines to limit community transmission of the virus and further reduce the risk of disease progression in at risk population, including elderly.