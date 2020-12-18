 

Lamb Weston Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020   

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share of Lamb Weston common stock, a two cent annualized increase. The dividend is payable on March 5, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 5, 2021.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 60 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

Disclaimer

