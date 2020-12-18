MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES NEW ACQUISITION IN THE COLUMBUS, OH MSA

Holmdel, New Jersey, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) today announced the acquisition of a new 487,900 square foot industrial building located at 8341 Industrial Parkway, Plain City, OH at a purchase price of $73.3 million. The property is net-leased for 15 years to FedEx Ground Packaging System, Inc., a Delaware corporation. The building is situated on approximately 100 acres.



Michael P. Landy, President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to announce this high-quality acquisition. This large 100-acre site has ample expansion capacity and is situated near Interstate 270. Monmouth’s portfolio is closely tied to the rampant growth in ecommerce. For many years, our tenants have been experiencing strong demand for their services and this trend has greatly accelerated due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.”