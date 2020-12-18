Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Purchase of Minority Stake in U.S. Asset Management Platform
All figures in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.
TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has completed the acquisition of a 21.4% equity stake in Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC (“Sierra Crest”) from an arms-length third party for a purchase price of $7.0 million, funded by a combination of newly incurred debt and a deferred cash consideration. Sierra Crest is a registered investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, whose primary activities are the management of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (“Portman Ridge”) and the Alternative Credit Income Fund (“CIF”, formerly known as the Resource Credit Income Fund).
Portman Ridge is a U.S.-based, closed-end, externally managed, business development company (“BDC”) within the meaning of the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), that invests in performing, well-established, middle market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. As of October 28, 2020, following the close of its merger with another U.S.-based BDC, Portman Ridge had estimated total assets of $638 million. Shares of common stock of Portman Ridge are quoted on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “PTMN.” Sierra Crest also serves as the registered investment adviser for CIF of which Mount Logan receives the net economic benefits derived under the advisory agreement for CIF.
Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “We are very pleased with the purchase of the minority stake in Sierra Crest, which will drive future earnings growth and further diversifies our business. The U.S. Direct Lending market has experienced considerable growth over the last several years and the BDC structure is a highly attractive business model to participate in what we believe to be continuing growth trends. Additionally, we believe there is significant organic and inorganic growth potential for Sierra Crest based on its management of Portman Ridge. As part of this transaction, Mount Logan gains exposure to another scaled asset management platform with permanent capital and greater shifts our business towards an asset-light model.”
