Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Purchase of Minority Stake in U.S. Asset Management Platform

All figures in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.



TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has completed the acquisition of a 21.4% equity stake in Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC (“Sierra Crest”) from an arms-length third party for a purchase price of $7.0 million, funded by a combination of newly incurred debt and a deferred cash consideration. Sierra Crest is a registered investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, whose primary activities are the management of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (“Portman Ridge”) and the Alternative Credit Income Fund (“CIF”, formerly known as the Resource Credit Income Fund).